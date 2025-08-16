Kelly Clarkson steps back from the spotlight following ex Brandon Blackstock's death: Shows cancelled, other details

Kelly Clarkson is stepping away from the limelight for some time, as she and her family mourn the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 48, following a painful battle with melanoma. The singer and talk show host, who shares two kids, daughter River and son Remington with Blackstock, has not made any public statement regarding his passing, but quietly cancelled the remainder of her Las Vegas residency shows for this month, which she had previously postponed due to her ex-husband’s illness. Kelly Clarkson mourns the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, cancels shows.(Invision)

She has now pulled out of another major public appearance. The Kelly Clarkson Show host was set to perform at the Band Together Texas benefit concert on August 17, which aims to raise funds for those affected by the devastating Texas floods of the previous month, alongside a lineup of incredible artists including Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Matthew McConaughey, and others.

While the Texas native is yet to make any comments regarding her exit, the organizers of the benefit show stated, “Unfortunately, Kelly Clarkson will be unable to appear at Band Together Texas as planned, due to personal circumstances,” through an Instagram story which added, “We send out love to Kelly and her family.” The concert also happens to be scheduled on the same day as Brandon’s celebration of life ceremony, as stated in his obituary.

Remembering Brandon Blackstock

Brandon’s obituary was shared on the website of Butte Funeral Home soon after his passing, detailing his life outside the spotlight and information about the family he left behind. While it does not mention anything about his two ex-wives, Kelly Clarkson and Melissa Ashworth, it poignantly highlights his devotion to his four children - Savannah, Seth, River, and Remington.

“Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father,” it read. “Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy.”

The obituary also acknowledged Brandon’s relationship with his longtime partner, Brittney Marie Jones, who lived with him in Montana. Together, the pair worked on building Headwaters Livestock Auction and the Valley View Rodeo, ventures that now stand as part of his legacy.

A quiet time to grieve

Kelly Clarkson had previously stated the importance of being present for her family and showing up during periods of hardship, when she had postponed her Las Vegas shows following Blackstock’s deteriorating health. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she stated in an Instagram post, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

As condolences flood in, Clarkson has chosen to keep a low profile, focusing on her children during this difficult time.