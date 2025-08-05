A month of central Texas floods: 5 key takeaways from the July 4 disaster

A month has passed since the tragic floods in central Texas took the lives of over 130 people and caused an estimated $18 billion worth of damage, all within just a couple of days. CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 23: In an aerial view, the Guadalupe River is seen on July 23, 2025 in Center Point, Texas(Getty Images via AFP)

One of the deadliest inland flood disasters in recent history, the floods affected Kerr and Hill Counties primarily, but Lake Travis, Mason, San Angelo counties and other points along the Colorado River were also affected.

One month on, these Central Texas counties are still mourning the tragedy and the trauma that came along with the disaster. Here, we look back at the key events that, within just three days, shaped up as one of the US's severest disasters, even overtaking the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood in Colorado.

Key Events From The Texas Floods:

1. 45 Minutes of Disaster

It all happened on the fateful night of July 4, with residents of Kerr and Bandera counties getting a Flash Flood Warning alert late at night, at 1:14 a.m. Within the next few hours, floodwaters rose rapidly, inundating the Guadalupe River's watershed in Kerr and Hill counties. Between 4:15 a.m. to 5 a.m. on July 4, the Guadalupe River rose by 26 feet, leaving very little time for the residents to react, and all of it in the very early hours of the morning.

As the Guadalupe River crested in Kerrville at 37.52 feet, the NWS issued a "very dangerous flash flood event" warning. For many, it was already too late to get to higher ground, including the children and staff at Camp Mystic - a Christian all-girls summer camp in Kerrville on the banks of the Guadalupe River. 27 people were killed at Camp Mystic.

2. Damages To Life And Infrastructure

More than 130 people were killed and the disaster caused significant damage to infrastructure in these counties, as the flood waters destroyed homes, businesses, campgrounds, disrupted commerce and supply chains, significant insurance claims, loss of tourism revenue, emergency response costs, and long-term recovery expenses. AccuWeather's preliminary investigation revealed that between $18 billion $22 billion worth of damages was incurred by Texas.

3. A Search Operation Of Epic Proportion

The flooding damages triggered a search operation of epic proportions, triggering a response from both local and federal emergency management systems. By July 6, with nearly 200 people missing, the full extent of the damages was becoming clear. More than 2000 volunteers were aiding in the rescue, and more than 440 people were rescued. Some major helicopter operations was part of the rescue plan.

Also read: Texas floods: How you can help victims and support affected families

4. Survivors Reeling With Trauma

A month after the disaster, the victims who have survived are still reeling from the trauma of the entire episode. Barry Adleman, a grandfather, told CNN that he is grappling with symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, after barely surviving the floods with his grandchildren. Besides, it has also been reported that several people are awaiting aid from the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA), but assistance has been barely coming.

FEMA usually gives $8000 to flood victims, which meant to carry out a full repair of the home, Madison Sloan, the director of the Disaster Recovery and Fair Housing Project at Texas Appleseed, told CNN.

“FEMA assistance can be hard to access and FEMA routinely sends denial letters. If you’ve just been through a disaster and you get a denial letter, that’s a huge burden,” she added.

5. Disaster Alert System Under The Scanner

Since the deadly floods, a lot of questions have come up on whether the emergency response systems were able to warn residents at the right time, and such a mass casualty could have been avoided by taking precautions. Several emergency responders who were on duty at Kerr County are being questioned at the Texas Senate over their role. In the hearing, the coordinator of emergency management in Kerr County said he was sleeping for most of the day when floods hit.

Another official, meanwhile, failed to show up at the public hearing before the Texas Senate and House Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding on July 21