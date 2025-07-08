Texas floods: How you can help victims and support affected families

Flash floods swept through the area early Friday, killing at least 104 people in Texas. Of those, 84 bodies were recovered in Kerr County alone, including 28 children, according to the Associated Press. Kerr County, Texas, suffers severe flooding with 104 confirmed deaths, including 28 children. Flash floods hit unexpectedly, devastating summer camps. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Notably, the floods came without warning, triggered by relentless rains that caused the Guadalupe River and other waterways to burst their banks. Several victims were staying in summer camps when the water surged through. Entire cabins and tents were swallowed in the chaos, dragging campers into rushing currents. Among the missing are 10 girls from Camp Mystic, a beloved summer retreat that was completely destroyed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has warned that more heavy rains are expected through Tuesday, raising fears of additional flash floods. He cautioned that “more life-threatening flooding” could be on the way.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams still searching through debris and flooded areas in hopes of finding survivors.

Here are some ways you can support the Texas flood victims:

1. Donate to the Kerr County flood relief fund

The official fund for monetary donations has been set up through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. All proceeds go directly to helping families rebuild, recover, and access essentials.

Checks can be made payable to:

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028

“Any amount of donation is greatly appreciated,” the foundation said in a statement.

2. Volunteer or learn more

A central portal has been established for those who want to contribute in other ways, such as volunteering or providing supplies. Call 830-465-4794 for more details on how to get involved.

3. Support partner organisations

Notably, additional donations can be made to the San Antonio Food Bank and the Salvation Army, both of which are key in supplying food, water, clothing, and temporary shelter to flood victims.e.