Who is Dr. Christina Propst? Texas doctor fired for mocking Kerr County flood victims

Dr Christina B. Propst, a Houston, Texas-based paediatrician, has been fired after a vile post she made mocking he devastating Texas floods went viral. Dr. Christina B. Propst, a pediatrician from Houston, was fired after her controversial social media post about Texas floods sparked outrage. (Blue Fish Pediatrics/Reuters)

Propst, who was affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics in Houston, shared a controversial Facebook post under an older username, ‘Chris Tina.’ In it, she wrote, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

The floods, which claimed more than 100 lives over the weekend, have left the state mourning, but Propst’s comments sparked outrage instead of sympathy.

The post quickly began circulating after a screenshot was shared by the conservative account Libs of TikTok.

Following the massive backlash on social media, Propst initially faced suspension from her role at Blue Fish Pediatrics. But shortly after, the clinic confirmed her termination.

“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the company said in a statement, per Click2Houston.

“We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs.”

“There is no place for politicization. The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated,” Dr. Sherif Zaafran, head of the Texas Medical Board also weighed in, per Sky News.

However, the board has not confirmed whether a formal investigation will take place.

Meanwhile, Propst’s name and profile have been removed from the Blue Fish Pediatrics and Memorial Hermann Health System websites.

“We are aware of statements made by a physician on social media and strongly condemn these statements. This provider is not employed by Memorial Hermann. We have zero tolerance for such rhetoric which does not reflect the mission, vision or values of our system,” Memorial Hermann group said.