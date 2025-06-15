Nobody Wants This actor Adam Brody 'tried real hard' to be part of Blue’s Clues: 'I auditioned, but…’

Actor Adam Brody, best known for essaying Seth Cohen on popular TV series The O.C., has revealed that he once auditioned and "tried real hard" for a role, but still couldn't get it. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old sat down for the comedy actor roundtable of The Hollywood Reporter. He was joined by Ted Danson, Seth Rogen, Julio Torres, John Mulaney, and Jason Segel. Actor Adam Brody will be seen in the second season of Nobody Wants This.(Getty Images via AFP)

Adam Brody talks about ‘Blue’s Clues’

At the roundtable, the actors were asked about the project they "fought hardest for". Talking about this, Brody stated that he really wanted to be a part of Blue's Clues early on when he had first shifted to Los Angeles.

Later on, Seth Rogen asked him whether he “fought for it." In reply, the Nobody Wants This star stated that he "tried real hard" for the part. "It was like 1999, I auditioned for it, I wanted it, I didn’t get it. But I would’ve loved it," he added.

This was not the only major role that Brody had auditioned for. He highlighted that he even tried for Henry Parker's role on the drama series Dawson’s Creek. Ultimately, this role went to Michael Pitt. Brody admitted that he read for the role with "Scott Speedman, sweating."

Blue’s Clues saw its debut on Nick Jr. in 1996, The show's host was Steve Burns. Post his departure from the animated series in 2002, Donovan Patton joined the project. At present, it is hosted by Joshua Dela Cruz.

It seems like all worked out well for Brody as he went on to grab the role of Seth Cohen on The O.C. in 2003. The series, which ran for a total of three seasons until 2007, also featured Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke.

Also read: Adam Brody, Kristen Bell's Nobody Wants This renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Brody was most recently seen as Noah Roklov, a rabbi, in Netflix's romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, alongside Kristen Bell. She played the role of Joanne, a podcast host. The series is currently filming its second season.

FAQs

1. What are Adam Brody's best roles?

He is popular for his roles as Seth Cohen in TV series The O.C. and Noah in Nobody Wants This.

2. What's Nobody Wants This all about?

It narrates the journey of the unexpected relationship between an American rabbi and a podcast host.

3. When will Nobody Wants This Season 2 come out?

It is set to premiere globally on October 23 on Netflix.