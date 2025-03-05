Leighton Meester spills what makes her skin glow: Hint — it's not just being married to Adam Brody!

Everybody's current favourite, Leighton Meester is a thorough girl's girl. How do we know? In a recent beauty tell-all she shot, not only did she walk everyone through her (very simple!) skincare routine but also added a bonus little makeup look at the end of it, which we will definitely taking a swing at for our next night out. Leighton Meester spills the beans on what makes her skin glow (beyond being married to Adam Brody!)(Photos: Instagram/itsmeleighton)

Now if we were married to Adam Brody, we're sure we'd be glowing round the clock too. But jokes aside, here's what Leighton does to keep looking flawlessly dewy and fresh.

The beauty community's stance on using a cleansing device is pretty divided. But we love Leighton for keeping it real and saying that the vibrating, soft-spoked tool definitely helps her get all the gunk out — despite its questionable build. The Gossip Girl alum also revealed that she in fact, has dry eyes, and uses a specific cleanser built to combat that, to get rid of her eye makeup. Next up, is a hydrating toner, which contrary to most toners, "re wets" her skin, making it feel hydrated right after the good cleanser scrub down.

The surprise element on the list? snail mucin! Leighton explains how she swears by it, as does Adam. The step was introduced to her by her sister-in-law and the actor seemed pretty obsessed with it. "We're a mucin family", she quipped. Now on an average day, the final step is a pretty smart mix of a tinted sunscreen with a stronger sunscreen which she lathers on.

Now for the bonus makeup look — it's pretty simple. Leighton goes in with the lightest shade of brown on her lids as sort of a primer. She next dabs a smoky black pigment on the corners of her eyes, using her fingers to smudge them into the centre. Using an angled brush, she draws the look in with a half line of dark brown eyeliner on the lid. A little highlighter rubbed onto the lids in the centre, followed by some eyelash curling and mascara completes the look.

Well, almost. In a true twist, Leighton goes in with some high-end nude-esque essential oils lip balm, to touch up her brown bones, adding some more beautiful dimension to her eyes.

Will you be trying out Leighton's subtle makeup look anytime soon?