Lilly Singh joins Netflix film Best of the Best about competitive Bollywood dance

Netflix has expanded its cast for Best of the Best, a coming-of-age film about competitive Bollywood dancing, with comedian Lilly Singh joining the cast. The Netflix film Best of the Best, directed by Lena Khan, explores competitive Bollywood dancing with a diverse cast.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has penned the story

Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam penned the story, which Minhaj will also act in. The story follows two childhood friends who join the Bollywood dance team at their college. What may have seemed fun at the outset will prove to be immensely competitive and intense.

The previously announced Minhaj, Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia will be joined by new members, Variety reported.

Ankur Rathee, who has acted in Four More Shots Please and Chaneil Kular from the streaming platform's original Sex Education are in the movie along with Shreya Navile, Becky Alex, Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi and Sasha Bhasin.

About the film

The film will be directed by Lena Khan, who has previously worked with Ramakrishnan as a director on Never Have I Ever. The Netflix original will be produced by Minhaj and Venkataramanujam under 186k films.