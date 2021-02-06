IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / The Good Place's Jameela Jamil says she is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
tv

The Good Place's Jameela Jamil says she is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers

Jameela Jamil has shared a post on Instagram about the harassment she has been facing online for talking about the farmers' protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST

British actor Jameela Jamil has shared a message on the online harassment she has been facing since speaking up about the farmers' protests in India. Jameela, who is the star of the hit show, The Good Place, said she has been regularly speaking about the protest and has been getting rape and death threats online for it.

"I have *repeatedly* spoken about the farmers in india over the past few months and what is happening there at the moment, but each time I do I am met with death and rape threats. so while you are pressuring me in my dms please keep in mind that i am a human being who has some limitations as to what i can handle," she wrote in a message on Instagram on Friday.


"I do however maintain. my solidarity is of course with the farmers in India and everyone fighting for their rights during this protest. I hope you are also pressuring men to speak on this subject too as they are far less likely to be attacked the way women in the public eye are. To everyone reading this. As I've asked many times before, please read about what's happening," she added.

Responding to her comment, Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie Macdowell wrote, "Went to India for my first time last year right before coronavirus. I am watching. don’t know why people are threatening you ? You can block those people."

On Saturday, Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon had also voiced her support towards the farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws by the central government. "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below," she wrote in her tweet.

Also read: Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red, teaser out on Valentines Day

Before them, pop star Rihanna had also tweeted about the protest, raising awareness about it on Twitter. Later, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the farmers' cause.

On Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, put out similar statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jameela jamil farmers protest

Related Stories

Ranvir Shorey said that he ‘barely’ exists for awards shows.
Ranvir Shorey said that he ‘barely’ exists for awards shows.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey mocks Rihanna, Greta in a song, calls activist 'uneducated'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Ranvir Shorey has mocked singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg in a song. He said that Greta is 'uneducated' and that Rihanna is an 'bahana (excuse)'.
READ FULL STORY
Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards Indian farmers.
Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards Indian farmers.
hollywood

After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
tv

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share cute first photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
tv

Jameela Jamil is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Jameela Jamil has shared a post on Instagram about the harassment she has been facing online for talking about the farmers' protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom shares video message for Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother Reema asks her to stay calm while also requesting everyone else to not instigate her. She also blames Arshi Khan for instigating Devoleena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Months after the sequence where she choked herself on a curtain went viral, another one showcasing a Sasural Simar Ka character wrapping a shawl around her neck 'accidentally', has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP