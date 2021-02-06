Radhe Shyam pre-teaser: Prabhas take a romantic stroll in red, teaser out on Valentines Day

The first glimpse of Prabhas’s character from upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam will be unveiled on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, it was announced on Saturday.

The makers released a pre-teaser video to announce that the first glimpse will be released on February 14. The video shows a glimpse of Prabhas’s character as he takes a stroll around a beautiful street in a red jacket on a snowy day.





Radhe Shyam went on the floors in January last year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It is tipped to be an epic romantic drama. While Prabhas plays a palm reader; Pooja is rumoured to be playing a music teacher.

Recently, Prabhas gifted watches to the entire unit of the film on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

A large portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other locations across Europe. The film, which is being made on a lavish budget, is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

