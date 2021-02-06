Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers
After pop star Rihanna, Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning star Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards the Indian farmers protesting against the three new farm laws introduced by the government.
Susan, who has starred in films such as Stepmom and Thelma and Louise, shared a tweet on Saturday, asking her followers to inform themselves about the protests. "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below," she wrote in her tweet, tagging a news article about protests. Her tweet got 18.7K likes and almost 7K comments.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Rihanna had caused a massive uproar in the country when she tweeted a news article about internet services being shut down around New Delhi amid the farmers' protests. "Why aren't we talking about this?!," she had written in her tweet. Later, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the protests.
On Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, put out similar statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’.
Their tweets came after the external affairs ministry’s statement on certain ‘vested interest groups’ succeeding in getting ‘international support against India’, after Rihanna, teenage activist Greta Thunberg and others commented on the protests.
Susan has been working as a social activist and has been critical of the US government, too, in the past. "In the US, wars are the biggest exports, second may be films, but definitely weapons. But thanks to Bush, his two terms in office and his stripping of the economy, people are now paying attention to what they really need. They know that nothing is gained using violence," she had told Hindustan Times in 2013 during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
