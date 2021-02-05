Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest: 'You should be in next Rihanna video'
Actor Abhay Deol has voiced his praise for actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. The women were among the few Indian celebrities to voice their support for farmers protest and against the near-identical ‘India against propaganda’ tweets by other actors and cricketers.
Sharing screenshots of tweets made by the three, Abhay wrote in an Instagram post, "The popular expression, 'having the b@!!$' means to say 'having the courage.' Looking at these lovely ladies’ media feed and I think we should replace 'b@!!$' with 'V@£!/@' @taapsee, @farahkhanali @reallyswara ya’ll should be in the next @badgalriri video! Right wing trolls in 3, 2, 1."
In her tweet on Thursday, Taapsee had made an indirect comment about the social media outcry that Rihanna's comment on the farmers' protests evoked. "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others," she'd written.
Farah expressed her disappointment and reminded everyone of the distinction between ‘reel-life heroes’ and ‘real-life heroes’. “Disappointed with the fraternity tweeting identical tweets that make it more like a marketing gimmick. Whatever their reasons & I’m no one to judge at least u could have tried to make it more original. Now you have given yourselves away. Reel Life Heroes VS Real Life Heroes,” she wrote. Swara has also been tweeting on the topic.
On Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, put out similar statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’.
Their tweets came after the external affairs ministry’s statement on certain ‘vested interest groups’ succeeding in getting ‘international support against India’, after Rihanna, teenage activist Greta Thunberg and others commented on the protests.
