Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Taapsee Pannu takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

  • Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was called a 'B grade person', a 'freeloader', and a 'dumbo' by actor Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets on Thursday, has made a couple of snarky comments in response to a few tweets.

Taapsee, responding to a few people on Twitter, joked that having an opinion had been patented by someone else, and suggested that it is in Kangana's DNA to be toxic and abusive.

When one person tagged Taapsee in a tweet, which showed Kangana's comments against her, Taapsee wrote, "But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets." The person had said in their tweet that Kangana's reaction would have been 'funny' had it not been 'toxic or abusive'.


Earlier in the day, Taapsee had made an indirect comment about the social media outcry that Rihanna's comment on the farmers' protests evoked. "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others," she'd written.


Kangana, in one of her responses, had written, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."

When one person called Taapsee a 'Queen', for making her statement, the actor responded, "Hahahhhaha. Arre is word ka toh copyright patent hai (this word has been copyrighted) just like the curly hair n being an opinionated person."


Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden on nation'

Taapsee's tweet was seemingly a response to the many Bollywood celebrities who'd made a call for unity using similar social media hashtags on Wednesday.


