IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden on nation'
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Taapsee Pannu, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden on nation'

Kangana Ranaut has once again lashed out at Taapsee Pannu, calling her a 'B grade' actor and a 'freeloader'. She was reacting to Taapsee's indirect comment about the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has attacked actor Taapsee Pannu, who in a recent tweet made an indirect comment about the social media outcry that Rihanna's comment on the farmers' protests evoked. Taapsee seemingly commented on Rihanna's tweet, and the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag that trended hours later.

Kangana, in her response to Taapsee, described her a 'B-grade' actor, and a 'freeloader'. Kangana on Wednesday was involved in another Twitter back-and-forth with singer Diljit Dosanjh, who supported Rihanna publicly.

"B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."


Taapsee in her tweet had written, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar, suggests she's been paid

On Tuesday, Rihanna had shared a news story about the ongoing farmers' protests, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Kangana reacted to this and said, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty; filmmaker Karan Johar; and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others, all used similar language in Twitter posts on Wednesday, calling for unity.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut taapsee pannu rihanna

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana asks Diljit to prove patriotism, he says ‘not just your country'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter, with her questioning his patriotism and accusing him of being a part of 'Canada gang'.
READ FULL STORY
Rihanna has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Rihanna has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
bollywood

Kangana launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, comparing Rihanna to singers 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', has lashed out at her business, her appearance, and her stance on the ongoing farmers' protests.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s pairing in Munna Bhai movies is popular with the fans.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s pairing in Munna Bhai movies is popular with the fans.
bollywood

'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
bollywood

Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again lashed out at Taapsee Pannu, calling her a 'B grade' actor and a 'freeloader'. She was reacting to Taapsee's indirect comment about the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others.
bollywood

Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu shared a tweet where she expressed her view on the developments in the aftermath of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan shared pictures and video clips from the wedding preparations of cousin and actor Zayn Marie.
Ira Khan shared pictures and video clips from the wedding preparations of cousin and actor Zayn Marie.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared pictures and video clips from the preparations for cousin and actor Zayn Marie's wedding. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 AM IST
From Kunal Kohli sharing minute details of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding to nominations for Golden Globes 2021, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza enjoying their romantic dinner.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza enjoying their romantic dinner.
bollywood

Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with an exquisite romantic dinner at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
bollywood

Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Kunal Kohli, who was among the few people invited to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, said that it was a 'very nice, close-knit environment'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Actor Urmila Matondkar, who celebrates her birthday on February 4, talks to us about her plans, memories from the years gone by, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. In a video message, he urged everyone to spend time with their families and loved ones, citing the unpredictability of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
bollywood

Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Suniel Shetty responded to the backlash over his 'India against propaganda' and said that he is supporting the farmers, government and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
bollywood

Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the farmers’ protests, but most Indian celebs are still silent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
bollywood

Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Actor Zareen Khan says though everyone calls each other a friend in Bollywood, all are competitive and each person wants to be at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
bollywood

Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
bollywood

Varun Sharma: People smile when they look at me, so I think that’s the biggest goal tick off

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The actor says he is content with his career progression; talks about his birthday plans, hopes to become wiser, have mental stability, be grounded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP