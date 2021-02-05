Priyanka Chopra makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist for The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra is proud
Actor Priyanka Chopra has made it to the BAFTA 2021 longlist in the Best Supporting Actress category. She is being considered for her role as Pinky Madam in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
In the longlist, Priyanka is in the company of stars such as Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Oscar-nominated stars Glenn Close and Saoirse Ronan, among others. The selections were made out of 234 entries. A second round of voting wi select the final list of six nominees and a third round will decide the winner.
All those in fray for the trophy in Best Supporting Actress (longlist) are as follows:
Niamh Algar: Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali: Rocks
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn: Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The White Tiger
Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman: The Father
Jennifer Ehle: Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback: Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster: The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe: County Lines
Amanda Seyfried: Mank
Saoirse Ronan: Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari
Helena Zengel: News of the World
Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement. "Ladies and gentlemen, meet my BAFTA Longlist sister. I meaaaaan, Can't wait for this to happen," she wrote.
Apart from Priyanka, The White Tiger's lead actor, Adarsh Gourav has also made it to the BAFTA longlist for the Lead Actor category. He is in the race against the likes of Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Ralph Fiennes and others.
Priyanka also shared a list of all the categories that the film has been longlisted in, including Best Director, Best Film and others. "Wow all the feels for our beautiful film," she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monster Hunter review: Milla Jovovich's video game adaptation is death of cinema
- Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list
- Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away
- Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations
- Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years
- Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see two Chrises interact
- Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Dig review: Unearth this outright gem from the depths of Netflix
- The Dig movie review: Featuring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in fine form, the new Netflix period drama is phenomenal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff
- The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Christian Bale gushed about samosas, experiencing 'incredible' India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner
- Director Zack Snyder has revealed the release date of his director's cut of Justice League. The film is coming sooner than you think.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palmer review: Timberlake's new film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly
- Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new film, out on Apple TV+, is an overly familiar story, told with undeniable sincerity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B praises Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger: 'You was amazing'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox