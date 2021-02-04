Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband Nick Jonas and she got identical tattoos on their first engagement anniversary. Priyanka and Nick got engaged on July 20, 2018.
While The White Tiger star has a hardly visible box and a tick mark behind each ear, Nick has the same design on his arm. Priyanka has even shared a glimpse of her tattoo in a new photo shoot for a magazine.
Revealing the concept behind the tattoos, Priyanka told Elle in an interview, "When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes. So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm – it’s a check on one side and a box on the other."
On their second engagement anniversary, Priyanka had posted a lovely picture of them together along with a touching note. It showed Nick planting a kiss on Priyanka's neck while also trying to take a selfie. Priyanka had written in the note, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an extravagant twin wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018. The multiple-day events caught the attention of the world and were attended by Nick's entire family including now sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra.
The couple now lives at their lavish abode in Los Angeles. They have three dogs: chihuahua Diana, German shepherd Gino and a Husky Australian Shepherd mix named Panda.
