IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
bollywood

Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband Nick Jonas and she got identical tattoos on their first engagement anniversary. Priyanka and Nick got engaged on July 20, 2018.

While The White Tiger star has a hardly visible box and a tick mark behind each ear, Nick has the same design on his arm. Priyanka has even shared a glimpse of her tattoo in a new photo shoot for a magazine.

Revealing the concept behind the tattoos, Priyanka told Elle in an interview, "When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes. So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm – it’s a check on one side and a box on the other."

Priyanka Chopra shows off her tattoo.
Priyanka Chopra shows off her tattoo.
Nick Jonas arm tattoo.
Nick Jonas arm tattoo.


On their second engagement anniversary, Priyanka had posted a lovely picture of them together along with a touching note. It showed Nick planting a kiss on Priyanka's neck while also trying to take a selfie. Priyanka had written in the note, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."


Also read: Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: ‘We came away becoming closer’

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an extravagant twin wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018. The multiple-day events caught the attention of the world and were attended by Nick's entire family including now sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra.

The couple now lives at their lavish abode in Los Angeles. They have three dogs: chihuahua Diana, German shepherd Gino and a Husky Australian Shepherd mix named Panda.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka nick love story priyanka nick engagement nick jonas

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.
Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.
bollywood

Priyanka goes bold in new photo shoot, refuses to play stereotypical roles

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has featured in a new look on the cover of an international magazine. The actor has said she has arrived at a place in Hollywood where her culture is an asset, and not something that she is defined by.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka says she doesn't want a 'cricket team' of kids, but Nick wants 'many'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has said that he wants 'many' children with wife, Priyanka Chopra, and that she remains the 'most important piece of the puzzle' for him.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza enjoying their romantic dinner.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza enjoying their romantic dinner.
bollywood

Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with an exquisite romantic dinner at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
bollywood

Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Kunal Kohli, who was among the few people invited to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, said that it was a 'very nice, close-knit environment'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Basu Prasad married Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and announced their separation a year later.
Shweta Basu Prasad married Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and announced their separation a year later.
bollywood

Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Shweta Basu Prasad opened up about ending her marriage with Rohit Mittal and said that it felt 'like a break up'. The two parted ways within months of tying the knot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Actor Urmila Matondkar, who celebrates her birthday on February 4, talks to us about her plans, memories from the years gone by, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. In a video message, he urged everyone to spend time with their families and loved ones, citing the unpredictability of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
bollywood

Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Suniel Shetty responded to the backlash over his 'India against propaganda' and said that he is supporting the farmers, government and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
bollywood

Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the farmers’ protests, but most Indian celebs are still silent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
bollywood

Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Actor Zareen Khan says though everyone calls each other a friend in Bollywood, all are competitive and each person wants to be at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
bollywood

Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
bollywood

Varun Sharma: People smile when they look at me, so I think that’s the biggest goal tick off

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The actor says he is content with his career progression; talks about his birthday plans, hopes to become wiser, have mental stability, be grounded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kohli is the director of Zee5 film Lahore Confidential.
Kunal Kohli is the director of Zee5 film Lahore Confidential.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli calls Lahore Confidential a 'pro-India film' but also 'pro-peace'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli described his film, Lahore Confidential, as a 'pro-India film' and the same time, 'pro-peace'. The film stars Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012.
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D'Souza wishes Riteish Deshmukh on anniversary: 'No me without you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Genelia D'Souza posted a cute video with Riteish Deshmukh to wish him to their ninth wedding anniversary. See her video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl on the Train trailer.
Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl on the Train trailer.
bollywood

The Girl on the Train trailer: Parineeti is trying hard to find the missing link

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller and stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
bollywood

Trishala Dutt says she was in a toxic relationship: ‘He treated me like trash'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Trishala Dutt opened up about being in a toxic relationship several years ago, in which her boyfriend treated her 'like trash'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP