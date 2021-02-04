IND USA
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away becoming closer'

Kunal Kohli, who was among the few people invited to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, said that it was a 'very nice, close-knit environment'.
By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was one of the few from the film fraternity who attended actor Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding last month. After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24.

Talking to Hindustan Times about Varun and Natasha’s low-key nuptials, Kunal said, “Varun’s my cousin. Some people know it, some don’t. His mother and my mother are real sisters. I call her ‘Laali maasi’, he calls me ‘Kunnu bhaiyya’. We are both family. The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it.”

While Kunal respected Varun and Natasha’s privacy and did not get into the specifics of what happened at the wedding, he was all praise for the couple’s friends. “We came away becoming closer, discovering his friends and them discovering us. I always say, ‘You can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends,’ and I am glad he has chosen his friends well. Likewise for Natasha. Both of them have a wonderful set of friends. It was just like one big family and we were all happy to be together in the privacy of everything,” he said.


Kunal gave a shout-out to the media for being mindful of Varun and Natasha’s personal space. “It was very nice of the media to even give us that privacy. I would step out in the morning with my daughter for a walk or something and the media would be there. We used to just chat happily and move on. Everyone respected each other’s privacy,” he said.

Also read: Shweta Basu Prasad says separating from Rohit Mittal after just a few months of marriage felt 'simply like a break up'

Varun and Natasha’s wedding was a close-knit affair due to the Covid-19 restrictions. He shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Life long love just became official.”

In his first tweet after the wedding, Varun thanked fans for showering him and Natasha with love. “The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.

