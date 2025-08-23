‘Black death’ plague simulation reveals harrowing effects to body as California, Arizona report cases: Watch

A terrifying simulation has shown what happens if you contract the bubonic plague. A person in California tested positive for a variant of the plague just a month after a person in Arizona succumbed to pneumonic plague. The California Department of Health verified the bubonic plague, but no other information about the individual or their present status was provided.(Zack D. Films/YouTube)

According to officials, a resident in South Tahoe resident is getting treatment at home after being bitten by an infected flea while camping near South Lake Tahoe.

The region is currently being examined, and residents have been advised to remain extra cautious.

The California Department of Health verified the case, but no other information about the individual or their present status was provided.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US annually reports at least seven cases of the plague, with the majority occurring in the western region of the country. They mention that only 15 individuals have died from the plague in the last 25 years.

Health issues and allergies might influence how a person responds to the plague and what kind of treatment a person receives, as per the agency.

What is Bubonic Plague? Treatment, symptoms here

After contracting the disease, it typically takes up to 14 days of antibiotics to be completely treated.

Bubonic plague is classified into three types: pneumonic, septicemic, and bubonic.

Patients with bubonic plague could experience fever, headache, chills, and weakness after a flea bite. If the infection remains untreated, the germs might spread to other parts of the body.

The plague, which is also referred to as ‘Black Death’, claimed lives of around75 and 200 million people in medieval times, including almost half of Europe's population, as no cure was available.

YouTuber Zack D's video on Bubonic plague

YouTuber Zack D. films can help people to understand what the Bubonic plague could do to one person's body.

The video explains: “If you got bitten by a flea, a bacterium would enter your body and begin to multiply quickly. They would head to your lymph nodes, causing them to swell up and forming painful bumps in your armpits.”

Additionally, the bacteria are claimed to be able to penetrate the bloodstream and cause bleeding beneath the skin, which in certain cases may seem as dark or black blotches.

The simulation, which specifically depicts the bubonic plague, exhibits the person's finger tips turning black before gradually spreading.

