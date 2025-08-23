Who was Diego Borella? Emily in Paris assistant director dies after collapsing on set

Diego Borella, an assistant director on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, has died while filming the show’s upcoming fifth season in Venice, The Independent reported. The 47-year-old collapsed on Thursday night, August 21, while filming the last episode of season five at the Hotel Danieli in Venice. Crew members saw him go down. Paramedics were called immediately but could not save him, according to Italian outlet La Repubblica. Diego Borella collapsed on Thursday night, August 21, while filming the last episode of season five at the Hotel Danieli in Venice.(Instagram/Diego Borella)

The Venice health service later confirmed the emergency call. “Our ambulance arrived at 18.42 (on Thursday evening). Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end, all efforts proved fruitless. At around 19.30, he was pronounced deceased,” officials said, The Independent reported.

The news outlet reported the shoot was supposed to wrap on Monday, August 25, with Borella overseeing the final scene. However, the production has been stopped.

About Diego Borella

Borella was born in Venice and worked widely in film and TV. His career took him through Rome, London, and New York before he returned to Italy. The Italian outlet reported that it was recently that he had shifted his energy toward writing, including poetry, fairy tales, and stories for children.

People who worked with him described him as respected and adaptable, someone who could step into different roles on international productions while still pursuing his own projects.

Emily in Paris Season 5 set for December

Netflix has kept the release date for Emily in Paris Season 5 on December 18. The new season moves part of the action from Paris to Italy, with filming taking place in Venice and Rome.

As The Independent outlined, the storyline follows Lily Collins’s Emily as she heads up Agence Grateau’s Rome office.

It hasn’t been confirmed who directed the new season. Previous episodes were handled by Andrew Fleming, Erin Ehrlich, and Peter Lauer. The series, created in 2020 by Darren Star, follows in the line of his earlier hits Sex and the City, Melrose Place, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

