Taylor Swift: Which celebrity kids call the singer their godmother?

Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop sensations in the world. However, besides her illustrious music career, according to the website Parade, the singer serves as the godmother to not one or two, but five children, including those of popular Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Take a look at all the godchildren of singer Taylor Swift(AFP)

According to Parade magazine, the 34-year-old singer has five godchildren, who are actually born to A-listers in Hollywood. Looking at her long-lasting friendships in the entertainment industry, fans would not be surprised if the number grows in the future. Here's the complete list of children who have Taylor Swift as their godmother.

All about Taylor Swift’s godchildren:

Leo Thames King

Leo, son of actress Jaime King, is the first public godchild of Taylor Swift. He was born in 2015, and soon after, it was assured that Swift would be his godmother.

When Swift met the child for the first time, she shared a photograph on social media and wrote in the caption, “Meeting my boy”. Apart from that, she even wrote lyrics for her song Never Grow Up.

Jaime King was earlier part of the famous 'squad', which was led by Taylor Swift during the time of her album, 1989, according to Parade magazine.

Earlier, King called Swift a "beautiful human being” in an interview with People magazine. She added, “For me, in regards to a godparent... that is a really sacred thing.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children

Besides Leo Thames King, Taylor Swift serves as the godmother to all four children of Lively and Reynolds. Among them are James (10), Inez (8), Betty (5), as well as Olin (2).

An announcement in this regard was made by Taylor Swift when she promoted Deadpool & Wolverine last year on Instagram Story. "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor," she wrote.

In an interview with Deadline, which came out on November 13 last year, Reynolds later clarified that Swift is the “godparent to my daughters.” Swift has been friends with Lively and Reynolds for a long time now.

Interestingly, the names of James, Inez, and Betty are featured in songs of Swift's album Folklore.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating each other?

The couple has been romantically linked to each other since 2023.

What's the name of Taylor Swift's latest album?

Her new studio album has been titled The Life of a Showgirl.

When will The Life of a Showgirl come out?

According to Deadline, it is releasing on October 3 and will feature 12 songs. Also, there are rumors of a secret 13th song in it.