Chiefs video reaction to Taylor Swift Travis Kelce podcast goes viral- Watch

Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’ is now almost a week old, yet neither fans nor the official team seems to be getting over the content anytime soon. Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs joined in on the podcast’s reveals by sharing a clip of Swift talking about the team’s latest addition- Xavier Worthy- and his reaction to the same. Taylor Swift's enthusiastic reaction to the Chiefs drafting Xavier Worthy has kept fans buzzing after her podcast appearance.

The Chiefs join in on the fun

“I became like a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy,’” Swift admitted during the episode. “I was screeching. I couldn’t believe it. I was freaking out.”

Kelce then revealed that he got the news of Worthy being drafted from Swift by saying, “Is she right? I have to look this up,” Kelce said. “I’m like, ‘She got the wrong information here?’ But yeah, we traded up.”

“Taylor was all of us ,” the official Chiefs handle wrote on its social media.

Alongside the podcast clip, a video of Worthy reacting to the moment saw him saying, “That’s crazy. I ain’t gonna lie, she’s the biggest pop star in this generation, so it’s crazy to have somebody running around the house screaming, ‘We drafted you.’ That’s tight. That’s what’s up.”

Worthy joined the Chiefs from the Buffalo Bills following a draft-day trade. During his rookie year, he had 59 receptions, 638 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns in 17 games played, as reported by Athlon Sports.

The internet reacts

Fans of the pop star and tight-end took to social media to share their reactions to the post.

“She's a Princess of the Chiefs Kingdom ” a user wrote.

“Chiefs social team did NOT disappoint. I've wanted to see his reaction ever since the pod dropped,” a user shared.

“Yessssss! That man is magical & deserves allllll the screams! Love watching him make those moves! ️️️️” a fan expressed.

“I didn't run around the house, but I literally screamed it and scared my dogs. I was so flippin' happy!” another fan revealed.

“This Swiftie/Longhorn Alumni was super excited too @XavierWorthy #HookEm,” a fan opined.

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears on Friday (August 22) in their next preseason outing.

