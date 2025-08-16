Where is Taylor Swift? Chiefs fans puzzled after pop-star misses Travis Kelce's 2nd preseason game

Taylor Swift was noticeably absent from the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night, leaving fans a little disappointed. After weeks of public appearances with Travis Kelce, many expected the pop superstar to once again be in the stands. Taylor Swift did not attend the Chiefs' preseason clash, surprising fans who took to social media to express their disappointment.

ALSO READ|

Swift's absence at Chiefs' 2nd preseason game didn’t go unnoticed

On social media, fans quickly voiced their confusion. “More importantly, where is Taylor Swift?” one X user asked. Another chimed in, “I need to see Taylor on the field again this year! Chiefs need to shape up!!”

A third fan added simply, “Swift didn't attend today's game?”

While Swift wasn’t spotted in Seattle, Kelce still found a way to make her presence felt. The Chiefs’ tight end arrived at Lumen Field in a striped orange and green polo, brown pants, white sneakers, and a matching brown bag.

For many, the outfit looked like a subtle nod to Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which the singer had just unveiled on Kelce’s New Heights podcast earlier in the week. The album features a striking orange theme, and Swifties were quick to connect the dots.

The Chiefs themselves played into the buzz, captioning a photo of Kelce’s arrival with: “our human exclamation point,” alluding to how Swift described her boyfriend on the podcast.

The New Heights episode, which aired live on YouTube on Wednesday, drew over 1.3 million fans to watch Swift sit alongside Travis and Jason Kelce for a two-hour chat that eventually overwhelmed YouTube’s servers, forcing the platform to repair the stream hours later. The final 20 minutes were only uploaded later, proving just how massive the event was.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift shatters New Heights record with 13 million views, making it the highest viewed episode

Meanwhile, Chiefs prepare for another gruelling NFL season, and look to bounce back from last year’s heartbreak in New Orleans, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.