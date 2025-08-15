Taylor Swift shatters New Heights record with 13 million views, making it the highest viewed episode

Taylor Swift has set another chart-topping record, but this time in the podcast world! Taylor Swift's special appearance in the New Heights podcast broke viewership records.(AP)

The Grammy award winnder popstar appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce and his brother and former center, Jason Kelce, and guess what? The episode racked up over 13 million views on Youtube in just 24 hours, making it the show’s most-watched episode ever!

The show’s viewership, which typically hovers around a few hundred thousand views, having never hit the million mark, skyrocketed. Despite being a sports-focused podcast that primarily hosts sports personalities, Taylor's special appearance on New Heights' and the episode's record breaking performance proves the popstar's genre-defying power over her audience. She discussed details about her upcoming album, never-before-heard information about her romance with Kelce, and her emotional reaction to buying back her masters, amongst other things.

She literally broke the internet!

The New Heights livestream amassed a viewership that peaked at 1.3 million concurrent users, at which point the YouTube stream crashed, roughly 1 hour and 44 minutes in. Viewers were perplexed when their screens went blank until the podcast team addressed the issue on X, citing “technical difficulties.” Luckily, the episode was also being streamed on other platforms like Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Usery, which allowed fans to continue watching. Following Swift’s appearance, the subscriber count also witnessed a jump from 2.85 million to 2.91 million.

Also Read | Taylor Swift compares her romance with Travis Kelce to an 80s romance movie: 'I wanna date you!'

Album reveal

The ‘Tortured Poets Department’ singer announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, allowing fans a first look at the complete tracklist, containing 12 songs, one of which features Sabrina Carpenter, along with multiple deluxe editions featuring alternate cover arts. The album is set to release on 3 October. She also mentioned that there will not be any extra deluxe tracks.

“I wanted melodies that were so infectious that you were almost angry at it and lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp and focused and completely intentional. It comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life,” Taylor described her vision.

Also Read | Taylor Swift new album: Full list of all tracks in The Life Of A Showgirl - feat Sabrina Carpenter

Safe to say, Ms Swift is taking us on another exhilarating ride through her poignant storytelling and catchy melodies, which will undoubtedly break multiple records, starting with the New Heights podcast.