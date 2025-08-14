Did Taylor Swift secretly play the bear in Happy Gilmore 2? Songstress addresses rumors on New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift has set the record straight on speculations about her secretly playing a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Travis Kelce - the role of the bear who mauls the Kansas City tight-end's character slathered in honey and covered in nothing but an apron. Taylor Swift address rumors about her playing the bear in Happy Gilmore 2.(x/@KMundoB, x/ @alxsha_x)

Taylor Swift's hilarious response

“I can deny,” Swift said with a laugh. “This is one of those [rumors] where we’ll send it to each other and be like, ‘Hey, did you hear I was the bear in there?’ [Travis is] like, ‘Yeah, you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?’” The Grammy winner admitted she and Kelce have reached a point where outrageous tabloid stories barely faze them. “At this point, we’re just like, ‘Of course they think I’m inside of a bear costume,’” she joked.

Swift, however, was flattered that anyone thought she could have been part of the Adam Sandler sports comedy sequel. “I loved that movie so much,” she said, adding that she felt “honored” to be linked to the project at all. She also gave credit where credit’s due, praising the actual performer behind the bear suit. “Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite,” Swift quipped, delivering the kind of playful compliment that sent fans into another wave of meme-making.

Kelce’s role in the film

Swift may not have been in Happy Gilmore 2, but Kelce’s cameo made plenty of noise on its own. Playing the high-end country club boss - credited simply as “The Waiter” - Kelce shares the screen with Bad Bunny, whose character, Oscar, he promptly fires in a scene that sets off one of the film’s most absurd sequences.

In Oscar’s “happy place” fantasy, Kelce’s character is suddenly shirtless, tied to a pole, and smeared with honey - before a bear strolls in to lick him. The bizarre, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment quickly became a fan favorite online. Director Adam Sandler even weighed in, calling Kelce “funny as hell” and hinting the NFL star might have a future in comedy.

More bombshells from New Heights

Swift’s first-ever appearance on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast doubled as the launchpad for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. She revealed that the project was recorded between stops on her Eras Tour and draws inspiration from “off-stage” moments and a vibrant orange aesthetic. The singer also spoke about the creative freedom she’s enjoyed since reclaiming her master recordings, a milestone she discussed with Kelce during a tearful exchange.

Beyond music, Swift shared lighter updates about her life away from the spotlight. She talked about taking up sourdough baking, adopting otters, and how downtime has helped her recharge creatively, offering fans a rare, unfiltered look at her relationship with Kelce and the creative process behind her latest work.