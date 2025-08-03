Did Taylor Swift have a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2? Here's why fans think so

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star has made a cameo in a recent film. While Swift has been taking a break from the spotlight since the end of her Eras Tour last year, her followers believe that the Love Story singer made a secret appearance in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, Marie Claire reported. While the official credits do not mention Swift’s name, her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did feature in the comedy-drama. Fans think Taylor Swift has a secret cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 with beau Travis Kelce.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Did Taylor Swift appear in Happy Gilmore 2?

The Netflix film, which is a sequel to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, features Travis Kelce as a waiter. In one scene, he gets covered in honey and is then attacked by a bear. Fans believe that Swift is the person wearing the bear suit.

It all started when Netflix dropped a BTS scene featuring Kelce. A person wearing a bear suit appeared in the clip as well. One user replied to the video, “They should've dressed Taylor as a bear for an epic surprise.” To this, Netflix dropped a side-eye emoji as a response, Cinema Blend reported. This made fans believe she was in the film.

While neither Sandler nor Swift has made any comments on the matter, the 50 First Dates actor is a big Swiftie. On Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the actor praised Swift and her impact on women. He also joked about feeling nervous around the Blank Space singer. "I do get nervous around Taylor Swift, because I don’t want to f**king blow it for my kids and say something stupid," he claimed.

What has Taylor Swift said about Happy Gilmore 2?

The 14-time Grammy winner had praised the film earlier on social media. She dropped a message on Instagram Stories, rating the film 13/10. “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must-watch, 13/10. Go watch it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible," Swift posted. She also added a honey pot emoji, referencing Travis Kelce’s scene. The scene in question had Kelce shirtless after he was covered in honey by Bad Bunny, according to a Decider report.

The movie follows Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) as he returns to golf. The movie features Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Bad Bunny as well.

FAQs

When was Happy Gilmore 2 released?

It was released on Netflix in July

Is Taylor Swift in Happy Gilmore 2?

Fans believe she has an uncredited cameo in the movie, though the singer has not said anything on the matter.

Is Travis Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2?

Yes, he plays the role of a waiter.