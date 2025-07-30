Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 sets Netflix record with biggest opening ever for a US film at 46.7 million views

Happy Gilmore 2 has made its way to the top! The new Adam Sandler film, which launched on the streamer on July 25, has smashed viewership records and claimed the No. 1 spot on the Netflix list of top 10 English-language movies. Tudum shared the numbers, stating that the film also recorded the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film. Adam Sandler plays the titular character in Happy Gilmore 2.(Netflix)

Happy Gilmore 2 sets Netflix record

Since the film was released on July 25, the viewership record was generated in the week starting from July 21 through 27. For the three days in the week, Happy Gilmore 2 garnered 46.7 million views.

With the release of the sequel, viewers interest in the original film also grew. This impacted the viewership of the 1996 release, which rose to the third spot, with 11.4 million views. Meanwhile, another Adam Sandler film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, found itself on the top 10, claiming the seventh spot with 4.5 million views.

About the film

Fans will recollect that by the end of Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler’s titular character signed off after a long season of golf. The sequel picks up with his character who returns to professional golf to help pay for his daughter's overseas ballet school. Also co-written by Sandler, along with Tim Herlihy, the sequel stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and Ben Stiller.

Happy Gilmore 2 is directed by Kyle Newacheck. He revealed why it took almost 3 decades for the sequel to arrive, and said, “Adam’s very aware of his characters and very aware of the culture. There’s been a wave of golf [popularity], so it feels like the movie is timely, just like it did in ’96. I remember asking him, and him just saying, ‘It never felt like the exact right time until now.’ ”