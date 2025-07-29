Travis Kelce sought Taylor Swift's permission before posting never-before-seen pics: Report

Before Travis Kelce hit upload on some of the now-viral photographs on Instagram, he ran every image past his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, first, a source close to the couple told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop this week. The insider says Kelce wanted to be “100% sure” that Swift was fine with every image in the set - a rare look into their private life. “He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with,” the source told the outlet. Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift in new Instagram photos. (killatrav/Instagram)

It is a move that did not go unnoticed. Kelce, known for being loud on the field and generally low-key about his personal life online, dropped the Instagram carousel as an offseason recap. The post included everything from romantic beach shots to date nights and time with friends. This was the first time he shared personal photographs with Swift publicly.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift keeping things 'private'

Since going public about their relationship in 2023, Swift and Kelce have not much talked about it in open. They were mostly seen making public appearances and sharing moments at NFL games. But nothing much was shared by them on social media. This changed when Kelce posted the photo set featuring several never-before-seen moments with the pop sensation.

One shot showed the couple in matching white outfits on what looked like a beach vacation. Another had them dressed in all black on a night out. There were playful moments too, including the pair ice skating and more relaxed snaps with friends and family.

“He respects her privacy,” the source said, adding that Kelce “always has.” They called it a “sign of respect,” saying Kelce is proud of her but “more importantly, he wants her to feel safe.”

Why Taylor Swift trusts Travis Kelce?

The source told Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop that such things like small, behind-the-scenes stuff makes Swift feel secure in the relationship.

“This is one of the reasons she trusts him,” the insider added.

Though Swift has never been one to splash her personal life all over the internet, her fans did not miss the quiet intimacy in Kelce’s post.

