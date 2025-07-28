Instagram tightens safety for teens again: Here’s what’s changing

Instagram is rolling out more protections for teenagers, and this time it’s focusing hard on keeping creepy DMs and unwanted interactions at bay. Meta says the update will make Instagram “safer by default” for teens, and while that line’s been used before, there are some practical changes worth noting. Instagram teen accounts are a new step to safeguard users.

No messages from strangers, at all

If you’re under 18 and don’t follow someone, that person can’t send you a message, even if you’re technically an adult account. This includes verified users, brands, influencers, anyone outside your existing circle. Earlier, users could receive a single DM from strangers with no photos or videos. Now, it’s a complete block unless both sides follow each other. The idea is simple: less spam, less risk, fewer awkward interactions.

New messaging rules apply to adults too

If you're an adult trying to message a teen on Instagram, the platform now checks if you're on the teen’s approved list. Unless you're followed back, your message won’t go through. And if your account has shown “potentially suspicious behaviour” (Meta’s words, not ours), your access to messaging teens is cut off entirely. This applies even more aggressively if you’ve been reported before.

Privacy and default settings get stricter

Instagram has been pushing private profiles as the default for new teen accounts, and now it’s going further. Teens will be regularly nudged to review their privacy settings, especially who can tag them, who can mention them, and who can see their stories. Meta also says it’ll send notifications if it finds that a teen’s settings leave them more exposed than necessary.

Why now? Because regulators are watching

This isn’t a random update. Meta, along with other tech giants, is under growing pressure from lawmakers in the US, UK, and Europe to make their platforms safer for kids and teens. Teen mental health, predatory messaging, and content exposure have been recurring red flags. These changes are Meta’s way of saying, “We’re working on it,” before regulators force something more aggressive.

If you’re a parent, or a teen navigating Instagram daily, these changes bring more peace of mind. No system is foolproof, but limiting contact to known followers and cutting off random messages makes the app feel a little less chaotic, and a lot more secure.