Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop massive marriage hint on New Heights podcast - Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have dropped a massive wedding hint. The two, appearing on the New Heights podcast along with Jason Kelce, spoke about their love story with the Grammy winner, even recalling how she once thought that the Kansas City Chiefs star is ‘crazy’. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills (AP)

This comes after Swift announced her 12th album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, which will be released on October 3. “As we all know, you know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans who listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me,” Swift joked at one point.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift tying the knot?

As Taylor Swift spoke on the New Heights podcast, fans noticed a carefully arranged backdrop, a collection of art books featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat, Ai Weiwei, Ellsworth Kelly, Mark Rothko, and designer Ruth Asawa.

One title in particular, however, set Swifties buzzing: Casa Wabi.

Casa Wabi is a nonprofit art foundation located on Mexico’s stunning Pacific coast, designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando and founded by artist Bosco Sodi in 2014. Known for its exhibitions and community programs, the venue also has a little-known side gig, hosting private wedding ceremonies in its breathtaking beachfront setting. Past weddings at Casa Wabi have even been featured in Vogue.

The foundation confirmed its excitement over the book’s inclusion, telling the Daily Mail: “We are delighted that Casa Wabi’s new book is in her video. We would love to invite her to visit Casa Wabi and to learn all the community work we do.”

Fans also noticed a colorful square object marked 'TS' in the background, which some fans believe is a nod to forthcoming ‘vault’ tracks from Swift’s album era.

Swift has not announced any wedding plans, but the subtle placement of Casa Wabi, paired with her appearance on Kelce’s podcast, has fueled theories that the couple could be inching closer to tying the knot.

For now, both stars appear focused on their careers. Swift is preparing to release more details about The Life of a Showgirl, while Kelce is gearing up for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers.