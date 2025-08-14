Joining Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift hilariously recalled watching the moment Travis’ brother, Jason, panicked before meeting the royal family. Jason did not know what to do with his beer before he went to greet Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Taylor Swift roasts Jason Kelce on New Heights podcast as she recalls moment he panicked before meeting Prince William (Photo by Eakin Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor and Travis joked that they knew how “serious” Jason was about the meeting. In fact, he could not decide whether or not to dump the beer he was drinking.

"If I don't have my beer, what do I do with this hand now?" Taylor said, imitating Jason.

Jason eventually got rid of the beer as she thought holding it would be "disrespectful" to the royals. Taylor said it was "fantastic" watching Jason in the moment.

When Travis Kelce met Prince William

Travis, too, met William at Taylor’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium last year. After their meeting, Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, called it “one of the coolest things.”

Donna previously said in an interview with Extra that Travis was a little intimidated by William upon introduction. “He said that ‘When you meet people like that, you know when the royals come in or Paul McCartney or Hugh Grant… somebody’s in the suite, you’re just like, who in this picture doesn’t fit? Why am I here and why am I even allowed to talk to these individuals? It just doesn’t seem right,'” Donna said.

“But I think he’s handling it pretty well, he’s a pretty friendly guy,” she added.

Travis expressed a similar sentiment while talking about meeting William and his children. “He was awesome,” Travis said. They were an absolute delight to meet.”

He added, “I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite.”

Jason recalled at the time that he, on the other hand, felt “emasculated” and put his “beer, like, 10 feet away.”