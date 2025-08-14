Taylor Swift new album: Full list of all tracks in The Life Of A Showgirl - feat Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift has officially ended her post–Eras Tour break with the announcement of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on October 3. The record features 12 tracks, with only one collaboration, the title track with Sabrina Carpenter. This album cover image released by Republic Records shows "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)

The rest of the songs include:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$t

Wood

CANCELLED!

Honey

The announcement dropped in tandem with the latest episode of New Heights, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, where Swift appeared as the special guest. Fans had long suspected her involvement after spotting clues online, including a photoshopped promo shot circulating on social media.

The album cover depicts Swift submerged in water, wearing a shimmering silver-white beaded gown, with the title emblazoned across the image. In true Swift fashion, multiple deluxe editions accompany the release, each tied to a specific color scheme:

Sweat and Vanilla Perfume (orange)

It’s Frightening (deep red)

It’s Rapturous (lilac)

It’s Beautiful (white)

The standard vinyl edition features a glittery orange record housed in a mint green sleeve.

Swift teased the album with a countdown on her website, culminating in a short video showing a wooden door floating into place among four colored squares, matching the deluxe editions’ themes.

She confirmed the project during her New Heights appearance, briefly flashing the blurred vinyl cover on camera.

In a lighthearted moment on the podcast, Swift complimented Kelce’s blue sweatshirt, saying it matched his eyes. Kelce replied, “It’s why we match so well.” Moments later, Swift grinned and declared, “We’re about to do a f***ing podcast!”

This marks Swift’s first album release since The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, which went on to become the year’s best-selling record.