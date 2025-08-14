Sabrina Carpenter cheers for Taylor Swift after Life Of A Showgirl reveal with 5-word message

Sabrina Carpenter is the only artist to feature on Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was announced this week. The album will release on October 3 and include 12 tracks. Swift, Max Martin and Shellback are the credited producers, which includes a notable absence of her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Sabrina Carpenter arrives for Dior Homme's Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection fashion show (AFP)

The final track, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, will feature Sabrina Carpenter.

The Life of a Showgirl full track list

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father Figure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wi$h Li$t

Wood

CANCELLED!

Honey

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop massive marriage hint on New Heights podcast - Watch

Sabrina Carpenter's reaction

Carpenter cheered for Swift, who was on her boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, at the time of the album reveal.

“I know someone is freaking out and it's me,” she initially said in an Instagram story.

She also posted Taylor Swift's photo in another story, saying, “Must also point out that.”

Sabrina Carpenter reacted to Taylor Swift's latest album announcement(Instagram)

This comes after Swift announced the album on her website shortly after a countdown timer expired at 12:12 AM Tuesday.

Taylor Swift's favorite song

The Grammy winner, speaking on the New Heights podcast, revealed that the rerecording of her 2012 album's titular track, ‘Red’, is her favorite.

“When it came time to doing Taylor’s Version and rerecording the album I went back in, found the verses, restructured the song to the way that it pretty much was when I had originally written it. That song is one of my favorite things I’ve ever done.”

Taylor Swift gets emotional

At one point, the 35-year-old got emotional as she spoke about acquiring her master recordings.

“They sat down with Shamrock Capital and they told them what this meant for me. They told them the whole story of all the times we’ve tried to buy it, all the times it’s fallen through," she recalled.

“I get a call from my mom and she’s like, ‘You got your music’. It’s literally been so long since this happened, and it’s every time I talk about it….I just like very dramatically hit the floor for real. Honestly, just started like bawling my eyes out, and I’m just like weeping.”