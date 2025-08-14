Taylor Swift's mysterious orange door on website sparks confusion; first details revealed

Taylor Swift ended her The Eras tour weeks ago, walking away through an orange door on stage. Now, a similar door has mysteriously appeared on the Grammy winner's website and fans are confused. The page also has a message, informing fans that the door ‘expires’ on August 13 at 7 PM ET. Taylor Swift poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California(REUTERS)

This comes after Swift announced that her 12th studio album is on the way with the record, titled The Life of a Showgirl, likely associated with the color orange.

Read More: Zoe Kravitz's ‘hilarious’ yet ‘harrowing’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom snake story stuns netizens; ‘I’d have killed them’

For those unversed with Taylor Swift's previous albums, her ‘eras’ have always had a color: Midnights was dark blue, Reputation was black, Lover was pastel pink.

Swift's team has not yet commented on the ‘orange door’ speculations.

What does the orange door mean? Fans think…

One person, on Reddit, brought back the orange door at The Eras tour, saying: “the orange door from the end of the eras tour! we weren’t crazy it actually meant something!!”

“I love the idea that she doesn’t meticulously think out every Easter egg & sometimes sees a fan theory about something & is like YES that’s absolutely what I meant all along!” another one posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: ​​Taylor Swift’s first TV appearance resurfaces after ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ announcement

“My theory is that she planted some of these “Easter eggs” before actually writing the album, and incorporated them into her marketing. The door probably just meant “next album”, rather than anything specific about the album or even a timeline of when the album would come out,” a third one tweeted.

Taylor Swift dropped her studio album The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, then surprised fans just two hours later with an expanded double album, The Anthology. The release went on to dominate sales charts, ultimately becoming the year’s best-selling album.