Taylor Swift rewarded The Eras Tour team generously. Check out who all received $197 million as bonus

Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly rewarded the team members of her The Eras Tour generously. As per People.com, in the last two years, Taylor paid $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour. Taylor Swift performed with her team during The Eras Tour in Vancouver.

Taylor's generous bonus to staff

Those who received the bonus include instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff, assistants, dancers, and bands. They also include security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists, video team carpenters, caterers, and truck drivers.

In August 2023, Taylor wrapped the first North American leg of the tour. People confirmed she gave over $55 million in bonuses.

Taylor had expressed gratitude to fans after her tour ended

On Sunday, Taylor concluded her tour at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. She expressed her gratitude towards her fans for making it an incredible journey. "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date -- my beloved Eras Tour," she said in a video shared on X before launching into the final track Karma.

While giving her final speech, she shared, "We have toured the entire world... we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life" This was heard in another video shared by a fan page on X. "We've gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour," she had added.

About Taylor, The Eras Tour

The singer recently performed the final three shows as part of her concert series in Vancouver. The Eras Tour started in March 2023. Throughout its run, she performed 152 shows in dozens of cities across five continents.

Taylor continued to make her impact globally as she is among the most-streamed artists for the second year in a row. She had more than 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish in the top five, as per streaming platform Spotify.

with ANI inputs