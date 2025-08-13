Zoe Kravitz's ‘hilarious’ yet ‘harrowing’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom snake story stuns netizens; ‘I’d have killed them’

Actress Zoë Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, found themselves in an unusual and slightly destructive situation at Taylor Swift’s house during the L.A. wildfires in January. Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet accidentally damaged Taylor Swift's bathroom while rescuing Bonet's pet snake, Orpheus, during their stay after the L.A. wildfires.

Kravitz revealed the incident on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She explained that she and Bonet were staying at Swift’s home after being evacuated from their own because of the fires. Bonet brought her pet snake, Orpheus, with her for safety.

On their last day there, disaster struck when Orpheus slithered into a small hole next to a built-in seat in Swift’s house. As Zoë narrated the story, fans reacted and hailed Taylor, calling the singer a good friend.

‘I destroyed her bathroom’

Kravitz said she panicked as “it was like a standoff. We were pulling, but the snake was too strong.” She and her mom had two choices: leave the snake inside Swift’s house or take apart the bathroom to get it out.

Eventually, they requested assistance from the house manager. Using a crowbar, he broke some cabinets, destroyed the wall, and removed tiles. Orpheus was safely saved, but Swift's bathroom was left in ruins.

“I was trying to be a good house guest, but instead I destroyed her bathroom,” Kravitz laughed. She offered to pay for all the repairs and nervously called Swift, who was already aware of the situation.

Netizens react to Kravitz's story

Several netzines were quick to react to Kravitz's story, with one writing on X: “Taylor a better person than me I’d have killed em 😭”

“how big is the snake that you guys can’t just pull it out?” another asked.

“This is exactly the kind of plot twist I expect in a Zoë Kravitz interview. 🐍🚿,” a third person said.

The home, which is a historic property built in the 1930s, will need repairs, but at least the snake survived. Comedian Seth Meyers joked that the incident might inspire a few new songs on Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. “It was harrowing… but also hilarious,” Kravitz admitted.

FAQs:

Why were Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet at Taylor Swift’s house?

They were staying there after being evacuated from their own home during the January L.A. wildfires.

How did Taylor Swift’s bathroom get damaged?

Bonet’s pet snake, Orpheus, escaped and hid inside a small hole in Swift’s bathroom, forcing them to break walls, cabinets, and tiles to rescue it.

Was Taylor Swift upset about the damage?

No. Zoë Kravitz offered to pay for repairs, and Swift was already aware of the incident before Kravitz called her.