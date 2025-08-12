​​Taylor Swift’s first TV appearance resurfaces after ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ announcement

Taylor Swift’s first television appearance from 2005 has resurfaced on the internet. She was only 15 at the time and had just turned up in Nashville, hoping to make her music dream come true. The video comes just in time as the singer announced her next album, Life of a Showgirl. Taylor Swift recently announced her new album, Life of a Showgirl.(AP)

Taylor Swift 2005 TV appearance

WSMV4, a Nashville-based television station, featured Taylor Swift in one of its segments in 2005. The Romeo and Juliet hitmaker performed her original song Teardrops on My Guitar from her debut album, Taylor Swift (2006), for WSMV4, per the resurfaced video.

At the time, Taylor Swift had just been discovered by Toby Keith, the co-founder of Big Machine Records. With Big Machine Records, the then-15-year-old singer-cum-songwriter released her debut album, Taylor Swift.

When young Taylor Swift met Toby Keith for the first time, the girl from West Reading, Pennsylvania, was star-struck.

“You’re in the room with him, and you can feel it. There is a power there, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ I don’t think I’ll ever get to a point where I won’t see him and be like, ‘Oh my God. That’s Toby Keith’,” she recalled her encounter with Keith in this television appearance from 2005.

Also read: Taylor Swift announces The Life of a Showgirl album, changes social media profile pics

Swift figured out her goal early in life

The Shake It Off singer, who recently announced her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, was with Big Machine Records until 2019.

Swift became a recognized pop star at the young age of 15. She said she figured out what she wanted to do in life quite early.

“Most people find out what they’re going to do in college, and that’s great. But I guess, for me, it came a little earlier. And I’m so thankful for that. Because this happens to be a dream come true for me,” Swift said in an interview from 2006, per the BBC.

FAQs

Which record label did Taylor Swift first sign with?

Taylor Swift initially signed with Big Machine Records, which was co-founded by Toby Keith. Big Machine Records released Swift’s debut album titled Taylor Swift in 2006.

How old was Taylor Swift when she met Toby Keith?

Taylor Swift was 15 years old when she met Toby Keith.

How many copies did Taylor Swift’s debut album sell worldwide?

As of now, Taylor Swift’s debut album has sold 5.7 million copies worldwide.

What is Taylor Swift’s upcoming album?

Taylor Swift’s next album is The Life of a Showgirl.