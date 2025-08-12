Taylor Swift announces The Life of a Showgirl album, changes social media profile pics

Pop sensation Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and fans cannot keep calm. The announcement came on August 12, and pre-orders can be placed on the singer's official website now. This is Taylor Swift's first album after her highly successful Eras tour.(AFP)

Taylor changes profile pics after new album announcement

Soon after the new album was announced, Taylor Swift changed her profile pictures on social media handles.

On X, Swift changed both the profile picture and banner, to reflect an orange lock against a green background.

The change was made on her Instagram and Threads profiles as well.

On Facebook also, her profile and cover photos have been changed.

Notably, the new orange lock in glitter is not the album artwork, and her site mentions that the product artwork will be announced at a later date.

Ahead of the album's announcement, social media was buzzing with excitement, with many fans speculating that Sabrina Carpenter, who's been making a name for herself with hits like Espresso, could be collaborating with Swift on the new album. This all began because Carpenter's website also mentioned August 12.

Apart from that, several notable entities joined in the Swiftie-mania, including Netflix, Walmart, and the Empire State Building's X account. The common consensus is that everyone is ready for a ‘new era’, or are excited to see what Taylor has in store for fans next.

With the album announcement generating a lot of excitement, Swift is heading to a podcast episode hosted by her partner, NFL star, Travis Kelce. Swift's new album is more than likely to come up during the conversation. Episodes of the podcast are out on Wednesdays at 7 pm ET.