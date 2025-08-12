Taylor Swift new album countdown: Empire State building turns orange; Netflix, McDonald's hop on with ‘12:12’ posts

Less than half an hour to go before Taylor Swift's new album releases, and fans cannot keep calm! The album has been thus far dubbed TS12, and will be Taylor's first release after the highly successful Eras tour. Taylor Swift will also appear on the podcast hosted by her partner, NFL star, Travis Kelce(AFP)

Naturally, there is a lot of buzz given that Taylor Swift is pop music royalty basically at this point. Her website shows a countdown timer, along with the message “EXPIRES AUGUST 12 AT 12:12AM ET”.

It is set against a glittery orange background. Since news about a new Taylor Swift album dropped, several profiles – of some eminence, have hopped onto the Swiftie excitement train.

Check out the posts celebrating Taylor Swift's upcoming album.

Empire State, Netflix and more celebrate Taylor Swift

Netflix jumped onto the Taylor Swift trend with a post saying “logging on @ 12:12”, in a reference to the hint on Swift's site.

The streaming giant also shared the photo where the character says “and I'm all orange” in a tip of the hat to the blinding background on Swift's website today.

Fast food giant McDonald's also got a piece of the action, posting “clowning about to pay off tn.” They shared a photo of their mascot, looking at a laptop screen with the numbers 12:12 flashing.

Empire State Building even shared a photo of it turning orange, and the X account posted “See you next era,” a tip of the hat to Taylor's own words to her fans during her tour.

Meanwhile, Union Station in Kansas City also posted a photo of the building in orange lights, captioned "In our ‘ready for a new era’ era".

The Florida Panthers also got onto the bandwagon, sharing a post simply captioned “12:12?”

Walmart posted “a girl can dream,” sharing a photo where an orange rack is visible.

Amid the buzz around Taylor Swift's new album, there's also some speculation that she might be collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter. Swift will also appear on the podcast hosted by her partner, NFL star, Travis Kelce. The episode is out at 7 pm ET, Wednesday.