Countdown on Taylor Swift's website leaves fans gasping: 'New album releasing?'

The website of Taylor Swift started a countdown on Monday evening that is slated to end at 12:12 a.m. on Monday. This comes amid reports that the pop sensation is set to launch announce a new venture, just months after completing her iconic Eras Tour. Madame Tussauds has added 13 new wax figures of Taylor Swift to their existing nine. (SHUTTERSTOCK)(HT_PRINT)

The countdown began amid a set of new teases by the Taylor Swift network early on Monday. It started with a post on Taylor Nation, the marketing team of Taylor Swift, that said: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…."

But that was not the only hint that Swifties received on Monday. The podcast of Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, teased a special guest for the upcoming episode on Wednesday. The post was even liked by Republic Records, Swift's record label, further fueling speculation. Later, they New Heights confirmed that the guest is none other than Taylor Swift.

Coming in the midst of so much buzz, the countdown has given fans more reasons to believe that Swift is set to drop a new album.

Also read: Selena Gomez says the best thing she got out of her relationship with Nick Jonas was Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Flirts With Taylor Swift On New Heights

Ahead of the podcast appearance, the social media accounts of New Heights dropped a clip of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in which the Kansas City Chiefs star can be seen flirting with her. In the clip, Taylor compliments Travis on the color of his shirt, to which he says: "It's the color of your eyes, sweetie."

Taylor then hits back at him, saying: “Not on your f****** podcast.”

The New Heights podcast, featuring Taylor Swift with the Kelce brothers, will drop at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

This story is being updated.