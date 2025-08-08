Selena Gomez says the best thing she got out of her relationship with Nick Jonas was Taylor Swift

Sometimes the best of friends come out of the worst of breakups. Selena Gomez thanks the Jonas Brothers for her friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez recently made an appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast and spilled an equal parts wholesome and equal parts controversial take on her and all-time bestie Taylor Swift finding each other. And of course there were two soul crushing break ups involved in the cosmic connection.

While Selena had dated Nick Jonas in 2008, Taylor had been romantically involved with Joe Jonas around the same time. Now while of course neither relationship really went anywhere, they did find each other in the process. She said, "Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick, and she dated Joe… We all know and love each other now, and it’s so cute. We didn’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other".

Further elaborating on how this bond that has clearly only strengthened over the years, began she shared, "I was about 15, she was about 18, and that’s when it was the crazy, curly (hair) Taylor, and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up (her arm)...We became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do. Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now 16 years later".

While Taylor is in a very public relationship with American football tight-end Travis Kelce, Selena is engaged to be married to record producer Benny Blanco. Speaking of the Jonas Brothers, Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra while Kevin Jonas is married to Danielle Jonas. While Joe was married to actor Sophie Turner, they are now divorced and co-parenting their daughters.

Well, where would we all really be without our girlfriends?