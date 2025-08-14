Taylor Swift revealed on the New Heights podcast that Red was very special for her to re-record, and revealed her favorite song. The global superstar joined her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, on the podcast on Wednesday, August 13. Taylor Swift reveals her favorite song on New Heights podcast, and it's 10 minutes long (REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Taylor said, "There were songs that I called 'From The Vault' songs, and there was one which I think is maybe my favorite song I've ever written, called 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version).' There were originally so many more verses in that song than ended up on the album when I originally put out 'Red.'"

‘I heard reports of people saying they got actual amnesia after the concerts’

Taylor opened up on various other aspects of her life on the podcast, including her Eras tour vision. "I wanted to show fans and especially younger fans, visuals and performance art that was important to me as a kid and inspired me to want to do this [be a singer]," she said of her record-busting Eras Tour encompassing her entire career’s work. "So wanted elements of musical theater, broadway, ballet, things you would see in an opera."

"Who thinks like this?" Travis asked.

"I just watched the whole tour, I thought it was amazing but I didn't know all of this," Jason said.

"I wanted it to be references I thought were high concept and high value, and do it all in one concert," Taylor continued. "But I wanted to do it at the highest intensity, rapid fire, you're seeing something new every 15 to 30 seconds and so it feels like you're scrolling in an algorithm. And so when I heard reports of people saying they got actual amnesia after the concerts, I was like, 'Oh I think we did it.'"

On the podcast, Travis revealed that he gives credit to the Eras Tour for his relationship with Swift. “As much as…you want to give ‘New Heights’ credit, I give the Eras Tour credit,” he said.

“Yeah? Tell me more,” Taylor replied.

“Because if I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butt-hurt I was,” Travis continued. “I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were.”

Jason said in response, “The best part of that statement is that you didn’t know what the word engulfed meant before you met Taylor”

Travis then explained how Taylor ultimately “knocked his socks off.” He said, “It’s like you see you on the stage and you see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever. It’s like the easiest conversation I ever had and it was just so much fun. It knocked my socks off.”