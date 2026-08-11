Saini transfers ₹1,600 crore to over 50 lakh beneficiaries of various schemes

“There is no need to be misled by the Opposition... women belonging to families with an annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh would also be given an opportunity to apply for monthly financial assistance under Lado Lakshmi Yojana in September,” Saini said, categorically assuring that no woman would lose any benefit that she is already receiving.

The chief minister said an allocation of ₹6,500 crore had been made for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana in the budget for the current financial year. He appealed to women from families with an annual income of ₹1.80 lakh to register for this scheme from September. He said that no other benefit being received by any woman under any existing scheme would be stopped on account of availing the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana instalment, about ₹210 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of 9,98,000 women. With this, a total of over ₹2,042 crore has so far been provided to women beneficiaries in 10 instalments under the scheme.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday digitally transferred ₹1,596 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 50 lakh eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The chief minister also transferred about ₹1,125 crore into the accounts of 34,93,978 beneficiaries under 15 different social security pension schemes. Saini said that eligibility is automatically determined on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra database, enabling eligible citizens to receive the benefits of allowances at home without visiting government offices.

Tells Mann to focus on Punjab first

Taking a dig at his Punjab counterpart, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Bhagwant Mann was “now busy worrying about Haryana” instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people of the border state.

“Mann now sees Haryana chief minister even in his dreams,” Saini quipped while addressing a press conference here.

“The Punjab chief minister should first account for the promises made to the people of his own state and tell them how many of those commitments had actually been fulfilled,” he said.

Saini said that the Punjab CM can now be seen speaking from public platforms about releasing pension amounts for one or two months. “If the intention was to provide benefits to women, why were these benefits not given from the very first year?” he asked, adding that in contrast, the Haryana government had honoured its commitment to women by deciding on its very first Budget to provide ₹2,100 to eligible women.

The chief minister said the AAP had built its politics around the image of being a “staunchly honest” party, but the present condition of Punjab raises serious questions about that claim.

Responding to a question regarding a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, Saini said: “BJP’s alliance is with the people of Punjab. People of Punjab have now realised that the state’s development and the welfare of its people could be ensured only through a double-engine government.”

Referring to the recent meeting between Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Every meeting with the PM should not necessarily be viewed through a political lens.”

Meets Penang dy CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday here met Jagdeep Singh Deo, deputy chief minister of Penang (Malaysia), and discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation between Haryana and Penang in investment, technology, skills, employment and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, Deo highlighted his Sikh and Punjabi connection with the region. He invited Saini to visit Penang and attend the inauguration of a prominent historical gurdwara in September this year.

Saini said that Haryana is emerging as a leading destination for technology-driven investments and is committed to creating a robust ecosystem for innovation, artificial intelligence and new-age industries. Saini invited Deo and the Penang leadership to participate in the upcoming ‘Happening Haryana’ event scheduled for April 2027.