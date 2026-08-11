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    Mumbra bypass to remain open only for heavy vehicles during peak hours

    The police also banned heavy vehicles travelling from Thane towards Kalyan and Panvel from entering the city during these hours. The vehicles must be parked in two lanes on the bypass from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm and can proceed towards Kalyan Phata only after 11am and 9 pm.

    Published on: Aug 11, 2026, 08:36:35 IST
    By Kaptan Mali
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    THANE: Thane Traffic Police blocked access to the Mumbra bypass for small vehicles starting Monday during morning and evening peak hours. Small vehicles have been instructed to use the old internal Mumbra road from Retibunder to Kalyan Phata during these hours.

    The police also banned heavy vehicles travelling from Thane towards Kalyan and Panvel from entering the city during these hours. The vehicles must be parked in two lanes on the bypass from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm and can proceed towards Kalyan Phata and beyond only after 11am and 9 pm. (HT File)
    The police also banned heavy vehicles travelling from Thane towards Kalyan and Panvel from entering the city during these hours. The vehicles must be parked in two lanes on the bypass from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm and can proceed towards Kalyan Phata and beyond only after 11am and 9 pm. (HT File)

    The police also banned heavy vehicles travelling from Thane towards Kalyan and Panvel from entering the city during these hours. The vehicles must be parked in two lanes on the bypass from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm and can proceed towards Kalyan Phata and beyond only after 11am and 9 pm.

    Atul Aher, inspector, Mumbra Traffic Division, said, “There have been several instances of motorists, especially office-goers travelling during the morning and evening hours, getting stuck in traffic jams for hours on the Mumbra Bypass. As there is no option to change the route along the approximately 4-km-long road, we decided to implement the selective access measures.”

    However, Shanu Pathan, Opposition leader in Thane Municipal Corporation, told HT that instead of easing the traffic situation, these measures will further complicate it. He suggested that instead of diverting small vehicles into the city, the traffic police should deploy traffic wardens at the beginning, middle and end of the bypass. “They should strictly ensure that one lane remains free for small vehicles to pass through,” he added.

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