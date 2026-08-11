Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge to open to traffic by I-Day

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to open the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge to traffic by August 15, amid the civic body stepping up work on key infrastructure projects across the city. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to open Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge to traffic by August 15, amid the civic body stepping up work on key infra projects. (HT)

Ram inspected the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge, North main road and Hadapsar railway station road on Monday and directed officials to remove bottlenecks and speed up pending works.

During the inspection of the North main road stretch from ABC farm chowk to Tadigutta chowk, Ram directed officials to immediately shift utility lines obstructing road widening. He also ordered that the remaining land acquisition process be started without delay so that the widening work can be completed at the earliest.

At Hadapsar railway station road, the civic chief reviewed the ongoing stormwater and drainage line works. Officials, contractors and technical consultants were directed to complete the works without further delay, given the heavy traffic on the road.

“The Hadapsar railway station road project is extremely important considering the volume of traffic on the route. The work should be completed without obstruction and at the earliest,” Ram told officials.

Later, Ram inspected the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge during which time, he directed the road department to make the bridge available to motorists and commuters by August 15.

The civic administration, however, said that work on the approach roads would continue even after the bridge was opened. Ram appealed to citizens to cooperate while the remaining approach-road work was completed.

During the inspection, senior officials including additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate, city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, acting chief engineer (roads) Rajesh Bankar, and other officials were present.