NCP office-bearer moves ECI over Sunil Tatkare’s election as state NCP chief

MUMBAI: Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor allegedly advised the removal of Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) challenging Tatkare’s reappointment to the post on the grounds that it was illegal. Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare (Hindustan Times)

The complainant is Bhausaheb Gore, an NCP office-bearer from Jalna. “His election was illegal as it violated the provisions of the party’s constitution, which is not acceptable to party workers who are loyal to Ajit Pawar,” Gore told a Marathi news channel. “The election programme was not announced and no dates were declared for filing or withdrawing nominations. Nor was a returning officer appointed. Without following any of these prescribed procedures, Tatkare got himself elected when his three-year term was due to end in July 2026.”

Gore has urged the ECI to declare Tatkare’s re-election invalid. His complaint comes weeks after another NCP office-bearer, Sachchidanand Singh, approached the ECI challenging the election of Sunetra Pawar as the party’s national president on similar grounds. The development is being seen as a sign of intensifying infighting within the NCP, which is an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre.

Tatkare was re-elected as Maharashtra NCP president on February 26 alongside Sunetra Pawar, who was elected as the party’s national president, and Praful Patel, who was elected national working president.