Milk adulteration racket busted in Mumbai; accused who printed Amul, Gokul logos among 4 held

The Mumbai police crime branch has busted a milk adulteration racket and arrested four people, including the main accused who allegedly printed logos of Amul and Gokul, two well-known milk brands, on empty pouches and sold these to distributors for ₹2.5 each. Distributors would then fill the empty pouches with adulterated milk and sell these to customers, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. The accused drained genuine milk pouches by making a small hole and resealed them after filling the pouches with adulterated milk. They also filled adulterated milk in pouches supplied by the main accused. (Representational/HT Archive)

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided a location in Dahisar earlier this week and found a milk distributor adulterating milk by adding a litre of water to one litre of milk and filling the contents into pouches printed by the main accused.

Also Read I 'Priority to ensure safe food': Maharashtra FDA to inspect roadside Chinese food stalls for hygiene and quality

“The accused drained genuine milk pouches by making a small hole and resealed them after filling the pouches with adulterated milk. They also filled adulterated milk in pouches supplied by the main accused,” said Navnath Dhavale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch).