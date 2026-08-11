Tiranga Yatra is a movement to tell anti-India forces to ‘quit India’: CM

MUMBAI: While the Quit India movement of 1942 was a “do or die movement” against British rule, the present-day movement is aimed at building a developed India and sending a message to “forces acting against the country to quit India”, said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, while launching the Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai. The Tiranga rally was held at the Worli Sea Face promenade (HT Photo)

The Tiranga rally, held at the Worli Sea Face promenade, is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

“It is time not to get divided over caste, community or petty differences. It is time for unity around national interest. The Tricolour symbolises national pride, honour and respect for the Constitution,” said Fadnavis, emphasising on “building a developed India and standing against those attempting to destabilise the country”.

He said India had made significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, emerging as a major economic and technological power. He cited the country’s achievements in space exploration, start-ups and I-T, saying “some forces, including those from outside the country, were apprehensive about India’s rapid rise and wanted to hinder its progress by interfering in its internal affairs. The country’s young population and citizens carrying the Tricolour would not allow such attempts to succeed”.