Mumbai University girls’ hostel facing water shortage

MUMBAI: More than 110 women students at the University of Mumbai’s Madam Cama Girls Hostel in Churchgate have been facing an acute water shortage for more than a fortnight. Students say even drinking water is in short supply. BJP Mahila Morcha state president and MLA Chitra Wagh said she had spoken to the deputy municipal commissioner concerned and is trying to arrange a meeting with higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

They say they have been told the shortage has been caused by work being carried out near the hostel building by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC is repairing a footpath in the vicinity.

The hostel currently receives only 40 to 50 litres of drinking water a day – for 110 students. “We have to purchase drinking water from outside. Sometimes, we manage to get water from other University of Mumbai buildings, including the boys’ hostel,” a student said. Students also said they have been unofficially advised by the hostel administration to live with relatives, if possible, until the water problem was resolved.

This is not the only challenge the hostelites have faced. In April 2025, students had complained about the irregular canteen service, inadequate drinking water, poor lighting and the absence of a full-time warden. University senate members visited the hostel and suggested several measures to the university administration. Students said some repair work was carried out after the complaints, but the present water shortage is a fresh challenge.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president and MLA Chitra Wagh said she had spoken to the deputy municipal commissioner concerned and is trying to arrange a meeting with higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

A University of Mumbai official said the university had first raised the water supply issue with the BMC in November 2025 after water pressure fell following civic work near the hostel.

“The water pressure has been low since then. At present, there is also a 20% water cut, and both issues are affecting the water supply,” the official claimed.

The university official said the BMC was providing water tankers to the hostel, but students say it falls well short of their requirements. “We have written to BMC officials and also held meetings with them. We will resolve the issue soon,” the official said.

A senior civic official from A Ward said, “We are looking at reasons why this could have happened. Right now, it is difficult to say what prompted this.”