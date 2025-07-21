Kylian Mbappé joins Achraf Hakimi, Ricky Martin at Bad Bunny show in Puerto Rico. Watch

Kylian Mbappé traded cleats for concert vibes on Sunday night as he made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s sold-out show in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Real Madrid forward was seen dancing, waving his hands in the air, and enjoying himself on stage with his long-time friend and Paris Saint-Germain player Achraf Hakimi. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe was spotted at Bad Bunny concert(AP)

According to TMZ, their lively presence during Bad Bunny’s ‘No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui’ residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot (El Coliseo) sparked a frenzy among fans, both in the stadium and across social media platforms.

Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and the global spotlight

This is not the first time Mbappé and Hakimi drew attention off the pitch. According to a Marca report, both players are known for their close friendship and playful camaraderie. The duo blended into the crowd of attendees and grooved to Bad Bunny’s beats.

Apart from the footballers, the event was attended by Ricky Martin and his sons. This, Marca report stated, was a night of convergence of Puerto Rican cultural icons and sports royalty.

Social media reactions

Social media lit up with footage of Mbappé grooving to ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ with the fans rejoicing seeing the Real Madrid forward enjoying the concert. Many fan accounts shared the video on X (formerly twitter). One user, posting the video, said, “Kylian Mbappé at Bad Bunny concert. He is hyped.”

Others were quick to notice that Hakimi looked like Tommy Vercetti from the game series GTA.

Bad Bunny’s residency

Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico is a three-month series of concerts which is not only a celebration of his music but also a catalyst for economic growth. According to a CNN report, the event is expected to generate over $200 million.

The residency, the report added, has a unique format with the first nine shows being exclusive for Puerto Rican residents. Approximately 600,000 people were expected to visit the island for his show. The occupancy rates for hotels for July and August had already reached 70 per cent even before the concert kicked off.

FAQs

Q: Why were Mbappé and Hakimi in Puerto Rico?

A: They attended Bad Bunny’s concert as fans and friends of the artist. Their presence was part of the star-studded audience for his ongoing residency.

Q: What is the 'No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí' tour?

A: It's Bad Bunny’s 30-show residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, celebrating Puerto Rican culture and music through immersive performances.

Q: Is this tour impacting Puerto Rico’s economy?

A: Yes. The residency has boosted local tourism, hospitality, and retail industries due to high demand from both locals and tourists.

Q: Were any other celebrities present?

A: Yes. Ricky Martin and his sons were spotted at the event, adding to the celebrity turnout.

Q: Are tickets still available?

A: No. The entire residency is currently sold out.