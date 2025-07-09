Fans think Bad Bunny threw shade at ex Kendall Jenner in new Instagram post

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has sparked fresh speculation about his relationship with Kendall Jenner. His recent cryptic Instagram post is being interpreted by many fans as a veiled jab at his ex. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny dated Kendall Jenner from February to December 2023.(AFP)

Instagram post raises eyebrows

On Monday, July 7, Bad Bunny shared a laid-back summer-themed carousel titled “Lunes.” While the post featured casual moments and poolside snapshots, it was the second photo that caught the internet’s attention - a close-up of a green cap reading: “Stop dating people who don’t get your music.” The statement quickly went viral, with fans questioning if it was aimed at Jenner.

Bad Bunny drops cryptic message for ex Kendall Jenner?

Social media users wasted no time in interpreting the message as a potential dig. The photo circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), with many suggesting the slogan was a subtle commentary on his past relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's dating timeline

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were first linked in February 2023, after being spotted together at a Los Angeles club. The dating speculation initially surfaced via gossip outlet DeuxMoi, which reported the two were seen getting close. While the couple kept their relationship largely private, their on-and-off status kept fans intrigued.

They reportedly split in December 2023 but were seen together again by April 2024. According to Us Weekly, they ended things once more in September 2024 but have allegedly stayed on friendly terms.

Now, with Bad Bunny’s latest Instagram post, curiosity around their current relationship status has been reignited.

FAQs

Did Bad Bunny take a dig at Kendall Jenner?

Bunny shared, “Stop dating people who don’t get your music,” on Instagram. Fans believed it was directed at ex Kendall Jenner.

Are the duo still together?

Reportedly, the two are no longer together but have remained friends.

When did Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner start dating?

They were first linked in February 2023.