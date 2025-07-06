Cardi B deletes all of Stefon Diggs' photos from her Instagram amid break-up rumors

Things might not be going great between rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs — at least on social media. Just weeks after making their romance public with cozy Instagram posts, fans noticed that Cardi has deleted every photo of Diggs from her account. The timing of Cardi’s Instagram change stands out because it came right after reports of Diggs going big for a fancy vacation with her. (Getty Images via AFP)

Before this sudden clean-up on her profile, the two were in the spotlight for their romantic trip to a castle in France. Back in early June, Cardi B shared sweet videos of the two together and was even seen supporting Diggs at his “Diggs Day Camp” at the University of Maryland.

But now, after she wiped all those posts, people are starting to wonder if something happened between them. Meanwhile, Diggs hasn’t deleted anything and still has pictures of Cardi on his page, which makes the situation more confusing.

The timing of Cardi’s Instagram change stands out because it came right after reports of Diggs going big for a fancy vacation with her.

Also Read: Cardi B gives sneak peek of ‘real castle’ Stefon Diggs rented for her in France. Watch

Stefon Diggs rented out Château de Farcheville

According to The Cut, he rented the Château de Farcheville — a castle near Paris that costs about $12,000 a night. It’s got a music room, spa, wine cellar, and more — basically a dream spot for a couple. The two had been linked as far back as October 2024 but stayed quiet about it for months. They were spotted on Valentine’s Day and then again watching an NBA Playoff game at Madison Square Garden on May 25. But fans didn’t really get confirmation until Cardi’s June posts.

Stefon Diggs signed $69 million deal with the Patriots

Diggs has been in the news a lot lately because of Cardi B, but football is coming up fast. He signed a $69 million deal with the Patriots back in March, and people are waiting to see how he does with the team’s new rookie quarterback, Drake Maye. Training camp starts on July 23. What’s going on with him and Cardi B isn’t clear. The Instagram changes might mean they broke up, or maybe they just don’t want to share everything online anymore. Either way, people are watching what happens next.